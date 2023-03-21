Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Animal Shelter Lets Kids Help As “Rescue Readers”

Lakeland News — Mar. 21 2023

The Babinski Foundation in Pequot Lakes has found a unique way to let children hang out with the animals waiting to be adopted.

The animal shelter created Rescue Readers, a program where kids choose to read to either cats or dogs. After spending time in the shelter reading to the animals, they’ll draw a picture of the cat or dog they spent time with and write why they should be adopted.

Shelter staff say it’s an activity that’s mutually beneficial for the children and the animals.

“The animals can be very calming, we see some of our most troublesome, maybe, or shy animals that actually come out and sit right with the kids, which is wonderful, and for them it’s great, too, just to be able to read in an area by themselves and improve their reading skills,” said Brooke Pfiffner, The Babinski Foundation Marketing Coordinator. “It gives us a different perspective on the animals as well. We get to see them interact with kids, which is always great to let people know these guys do wonderful with kids. And kids’ minds are really creative and it’s nice to see what they have to see about the animals.”

This was only the shelter’s third time holding the Rescue Readers program, but there are plans to have it again in the future. More information on The Babinski Foundation can be found on their website or Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball Returns to State Tournament for 2nd Straight Year

Golden Apple: Pequot Lakes HS Robotics Team Qualifies for World Championship

Bemidji Parks and Rec Celebrates Dr. Seuss’s Birthday with Storytime Program

Northwoods Experience: North Gait Horse Co. Embraces Winter Pastime of Skijoring

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.