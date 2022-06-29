Peoples Church in Bemidji Recognizes Public Health and Pride

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Peoples Church in Bemidji partnered with Beltrami County Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic last week. Along with celebrating health, those at the church also recognized Pride month at the gathering.

The Peoples Church functions both as a place of worship and an emergency homeless shelter, channeling early Christian churches by being a place for people to simply gather. The COVID-19 pandemic did not allow for friendly faces to see one another. But now, people are able to come together in good health for these clinics and gatherings.

This is the 5th clinic the Peoples Church has held, and they don’t plan on slowing down. Through a grant from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, people who received the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic were given a $50 incentive.

More information about the Bemidji Peoples Church can be found on their website.

