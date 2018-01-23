DONATE

Paul Hofmann Named CLC Outstanding Educator

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 23 2018
Central Lakes College recently named their outstanding educator for the 2017-2018 school year. Paul Hofmann, a Marine and Small Engine instructor at CLC was selected as this year’s outstanding educator.

Each of Hofmann’s classes start with classroom instruction and then one-on-one with hands on learning. After graduating from the same program at CLC as a student, Hofmann has now been an instructor for the past 17 years.

He will move on to be considered for the Minnesota State Board of Trustees Educator of the Year.

Paul Hofmann explains how it feels to be recognized for his teaching.

