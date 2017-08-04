DONATE

Paul Bunyan Playhouse Takes A Turn Presenting “Legally Blonde”

Mal Meyer
Aug. 3 2017
The cast and crew of “Legally Blonde” are bringing in their experience from all over the Midwest.

They practice for nine hours a day, for ten days, in order to get everything ready. It’s even more difficult when they only moving into the Chief Theatre two days before the opening night.

While they’re rehearsing and getting down all the moving parts, they’re also thinking about other ways to make the show different – namely, the characters. For Adam Calcagno, this meant he had to make three unique characters.

Kevin Beebee is also flexing his acting muscles by making Professor Callahan, the lead attorney, even more sinister.

The actors drum up some aspects of the characters that differ from the movie. Mike Tober says Luke Wilson plays a bit cooler Emmett, where this version is a little more quirky.

But there’s a lot of other aspects to look forward to from the modern and contemporary musical.

Tickets are on sale now for the show, which will run through August 12th.

