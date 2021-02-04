Lakeland PBS

Paul Bunyan Mall Dairy Queen Location To Permanently Close Soon

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 4 2021
The Paul Bunyan Mall, Dairy Queen location made an announcement that it will close its location permanently later this month.
According to a Facebook post, the location decided not to renew its lease and is unsure of an exact date it will close. This location has been serving the Bemidji community for over 30 years and as of right now there are no plans in opening a new location. 
However, the Lakeside Dairy Queen location will be opening soon and is also hiring.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

