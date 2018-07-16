Lakeland PBS
Parts Of Soo Line Trail Damaged In Remer

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 16 2018
Parts of the Soo Line trail near Remer have been damaged, thanks to heavy rainfall.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office along with ATV search and rescue volunteers conducted trail monitoring on the Soo Line Trail, south of Remer, on Saturday.

Several large wash-outs have developed from recent heavy rainfall and as a result, several areas of washed out trail and dangers were flagged and marked. Some areas of the trail are currently under water.

Extreme caution is encouraged while traveling in this area. Arrangements are currently being made for trail repair.

 

