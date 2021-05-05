Lakeland PBS

Park Rapids Man Injured in Car Accident While Under the Influence

Chris BurnsMay. 5 2021

A Park Rapids man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash last Thursday while under the influence of alcohol.

On April 29 at 1:19 AM, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover on 200th Street in Todd Township. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the driver of the vehicle sitting on the roadway. Deputies detected slurred speech when they spoke with the driver and the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver. The driver admitted that he was drunk and a preliminary breath test revealed an alcohol concentration of .19.

The investigation showed that 32-year old Michael Schupp of Park Rapids was operating his 2004 Toyota Corolla traveling east on 200th Street. Schupp drove off the road and entered the ditch when his vehicle then collided with an approach. The vehicle went airborne before overturning multiple times.

North Ambulance transported Schupp to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids to be treated for a possible head injury. Deputies then obtained a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from the driver. The blood sample was then sent to the MN BCA to be tested for alcohol concentration. The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

