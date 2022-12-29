Park Rapids Citizens Join Effort to Support Ukraine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A call to action can be a powerful thing, and for the right cause people can move mountains in a heartbeat.

For David Leckie, seeing a veteran’s camping demonstration titled, “Operation Sleepout” meant to raise awareness towards conditions in Ukraine, was his call to action, as for the past week, Leckie has been personally transporting donated items from the Park Rapids area all the way to Fargo, North Dakota, where “Operation Sleepout” is taking place.

Leckie stated that he saw Air Force Veteran and “Operation Sleepout” Organizer, Mark Lindquist’s Facebook page, and recognized it as a cause he felt compelled to support.

“I called Mark and found out a little bit more about what he’s doing, and I thought, “You know what, count me in. I’ll make some calls.” said Leckie.

“The beautiful thing is, I did not know Dave, this wonderful human being, a week ago.” said Lindquist, ‘He’s making two trips today! Dave doesn’t have to do that, nobody has to do that, but look at how beautiful that is!'”

Leckie found support through community partners in Park Rapids, and established a drop-off site for winter clothing at Angelic Enterprises.

“People have been so sweet, and so generous,” said Angelic Enterprises Owner Jennifer Peters. “It’s been a wonderful, wonderful week working with Mark and David.”

“It’s near and dear to our hearts to help people and be involved in the community and help those in need,” said Angelic Enterprises Owner Tricia Crandall.

That spirit of goodwill and caring for our fellow man is, after all, what was at the heart of this venture.

“I think the biggest thing is, donating to something like this, you’re actually donating life because it’s life saving things that are needed over there.” said Leckie.

The initial donation collecting has concluded, but Leckie hopes to continue these efforts, as well as support Lindquist in the future. For more information about “Operation Sleepout,” you can visit Lindquist’s website linked here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today