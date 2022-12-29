Lakeland PBS

Park Rapids Citizens Join Effort to Support Ukraine

Justin OthoudtDec. 28 2022

A call to action can be a powerful thing, and for the right cause people can move mountains in a heartbeat.

For David Leckie, seeing a veteran’s camping demonstration titled, “Operation Sleepout” meant to raise awareness towards conditions in Ukraine, was his call to action, as for the past week, Leckie has been personally transporting donated items from the Park Rapids area all the way to Fargo, North Dakota, where “Operation Sleepout” is taking place.

Leckie stated that he saw Air Force Veteran and “Operation Sleepout” Organizer, Mark Lindquist’s Facebook page, and recognized it as a cause he felt compelled to support.

“I called Mark and found out a little bit more about what he’s doing, and I thought, “You know what, count me in. I’ll make some calls.” said Leckie.

“The beautiful thing is, I did not know Dave, this wonderful human being, a week ago.” said Lindquist, ‘He’s making two trips today! Dave doesn’t have to do that, nobody has to do that, but look at how beautiful that is!'”

Leckie found support through community partners in Park Rapids, and established a drop-off site for winter clothing at Angelic Enterprises.

“People have been so sweet, and so generous,” said Angelic Enterprises Owner Jennifer Peters. “It’s been a wonderful, wonderful week working with Mark and David.”

“It’s near and dear to our hearts to help people and be involved in the community and help those in need,” said Angelic Enterprises Owner Tricia Crandall.

That spirit of goodwill and caring for our fellow man is, after all, what was at the heart of this venture.

“I think the biggest thing is, donating to something like this, you’re actually donating life because it’s life saving things that are needed over there.” said Leckie.

The initial donation collecting has concluded, but Leckie hopes to continue these efforts, as well as support Lindquist in the future. For more information about “Operation Sleepout,” you can visit Lindquist’s website linked here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

In Business: De La Hunt Media Celebrates 60 Years on the Air

Pedestrian Sustains Serious Injuries in Hit-and-Run in Park Rapids

Inaugural Vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance in Park Rapids Honors Victims

In Business: “Toys For Boys” Offers Engaging Look Into Nostalgic Memorabilia

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.