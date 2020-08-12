Lakeland PBS

Pandemic Leaves Its Mark on This Year’s Primary Election

Lakeland News — Aug. 12 2020

For this year’s Minnesota state primary election, in-person voting came with guidelines that every voter and election judge had to follow. Reporter Destiny Wiggins visited two Bemidji polling sites to get the details on how a global pandemic has impacted this year’s election.

Election judges say that this was a good way to show the community how voting might look in November as well.

