Paddles Up! Dragon Boat Festival Holds Information Party

It’s hard to imagine that in just a few months, Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji will be the site of celebration for the 13th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. For those teams ready to go, a pre-paddling party was in order.

The basement of Keg ‘n Cork was bustling with activity as some dragon boat team members had the opportunity to talk with festival committee members about the upcoming festival. The evening was also an opportunity to hear from the First City Paddling Club and sign up for practice sessions…once the ice melts.

Growth is why many businesses have put together teams over the past thirteen years of the festival. Many see the Dragon Boat Festival as a great team building experience.

It may not look like much now, but in a few months, tents, vendors, boats, and spectators will fill the hillside at Paul Bunyan Park for the annual four-day event that plays a major roll in Bemidji’s tourism industry in the summer.

Currently, dragon boat racing is one of the fastest growing water sports in the nation because of how it’s fast-paced and engaging for spectators.

If you are interested in putting a team together, you have until May 1st to get a discounted team registration. For more information, please follow the link: https://bemidjidragonboat.com