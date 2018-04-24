Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Paddles Up! Dragon Boat Festival Holds Information Party

Josh Peterson
Apr. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

It’s hard to imagine that in just a few months, Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji will be the site of celebration for the 13th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. For those teams ready to go, a pre-paddling party was in order.

The basement of Keg ‘n Cork was bustling with activity as some dragon boat team members had the opportunity to talk with festival committee members about the upcoming festival. The evening was also an opportunity to hear from the First City Paddling Club and sign up for practice sessions…once the ice melts.

Growth is why many businesses have put together teams over the past thirteen years of the festival. Many see the Dragon Boat Festival as a great team building experience.

It may not look like much now, but in a few months, tents, vendors, boats, and spectators will fill the hillside at Paul Bunyan Park for the annual four-day event that plays a major roll in Bemidji’s tourism industry in the summer.

Currently, dragon boat racing is one of the fastest growing water sports in the nation because of how it’s fast-paced and engaging for spectators.

If you are interested in putting a team together, you have until May 1st to get a discounted team registration. For more information, please follow the link: https://bemidjidragonboat.com

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: How Ice Conditions Could Impact The Fishing Opener

Bemidji South Beach Apartments Officially Open

Citizens In Plaid Head To St. Paul For Annual Bemidji Day At The Capitol

World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns To Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

Latest Story

Community Spotlight: Bemidji Teen Wins MN Youth Of The Year

“I’d say I’m a role model to some of these kids because I wanna show them how amazing you can be if you just put your mind to it,” says Allie
Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Community Spotlight: Bemidji Teen Wins MN Youth Of The Year

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Brainerd YMCA Holds Healthy Kids Day

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

National Infant Immunization Week Promotes Benefits Of Vaccination

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Monday Morning House Fire Under Investigation In Park Rapids

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Appeals Court Allows Necessity Defense In Pipeline Protest

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.