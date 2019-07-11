Lakeland PBS
Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled On Highway 210 In Baxter

Jul. 11 2019

Overnight lane closures are scheduled on Highway 210 at Cypress Drive in Baxter from July 15 through July 19.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists should plan for overnight single-lane closures on both directions of Highway 210 as the city of Baxter installs final road markings at the new signalized intersection at Cypress Drive.

The work will take place overnight between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. beginning Monday, July 15. The schedule is based on dry weather conditions and will take up to five nights to complete. All Highway 210 lanes will reopen by the morning of Friday, July 19.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to be alert and watch for workers and equipment, especially at night when visibility lessens.

The intersection is part of a larger Cypress Drive improvement project led by the city of Baxter to be completed in August of 2019.

