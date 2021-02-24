Lakeland PBS

Over 700 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Nick UrsiniFeb. 24 2021

The state reported 761 along with nine new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area. A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 65-69.

The cases came from 19,822 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.84 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 44 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 8
  • Cass – 8
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Itasca – 4
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 4
  • Polk – 1
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

