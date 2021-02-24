Over 700 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday
The state reported 761 along with nine new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area. A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 65-69.
The cases came from 19,822 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.84 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 44 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 8
- Cass – 8
- Crow Wing – 4
- Itasca – 4
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 4
- Polk – 1
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 2
