Over 50 Vendors Participate In Bemidji Bridal Expo

The Bemidji Bridal Expo returned this weekend with more surprises and vendors than ever before.

The expo is the largest of it’s kind in Northern Minnesota and usually sees around 700 people a year. This year, organizers brought back the wedding fashion show, which featured dresses from the 1950s to present day. There was also a reception room, dance lessons, wine tasting and cake tasting.

Jodi St. John, RP Broadcasting Program Director, says, “There is over 50 vendors. We had a bunch of vendors that were involved just in the fashion show as well – In Style Salon at [JCPenney], Mary Kay. We’ve had so many people involved this year’s show, but it’s something that—weddings are special and I think that an expo should be special, and I think we’ve really proven that today.”

The expo also gave away a $10,000 dollar wedding package.