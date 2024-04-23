Over 4,000 People Attend 2024 GigaZone Gaming Championship & TechXpo

Paul Bunyan Communications hosted its annual GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo in Bemidji last Saturday, where over 4,000 people came from all over the area to enjoy gaming and technology.

A cosplay competition, door prizes, free gaming on a variety of console and arcade games, multiple tournaments with over $5,000 in cash prizes, and more were at the Sanford Center. The event also featured special guest Danielle Feinberg, supervisor of visual effects at Pixar.

What once only took up one room at the Sanford Center has expanded greatly in size and scope over time.

“I mean, our first year, we only took up a small ballroom here at the Sanford Center,” explained Josh Almendinger, an organizer for the GigaZone Gaming Championship. “Now, if you look around, I mean, we’ve got the whole building full of games, things going on, people come in, as well as a bunch of local tech-facing jobs that are coming into kind of showcase what they’re doing here, too.”

Results from this year’s tournaments can be found on the GigaZone Gaming website.