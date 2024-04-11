Over 4 Pounds of Meth Seized in Pine County Drug Bust

The Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) recently executed search warrants in Pine and St. Louis counties and seized more than four pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of marijuana.

According to a press release, 37-year-old Nichole Ann Maki of Culver, Minnesota was arrested and is being held in the Pine County Jail on charges of first-degree Possession of Controlled Substance. 42-year-old Steven Phillip Svoboda of Meadowlands was also placed under arrest and is being held on the same charge.

Additional search warrants were executed at Maki’s resident, where a handgun and ammunition were recovered.