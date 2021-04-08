Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday
The state reported 2,535 new COVID-19 cases along with 14 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area. They were a Beltrami County resident between 80-84 years old.
The new cases came from 44,111 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there 81 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 11
- Cass – 9
- Crow Wing – 32
- Hubbard-3
- Itasca – 11
- Koochiching – 10
- Lake of the Woods- 3
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 20
- Morrison – 20
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 9
- Wadena – 3
