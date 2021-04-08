Lakeland PBS

Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

Betsy Melin — Apr. 8 2021

The state reported 2,535 new COVID-19 cases along with 14 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area. They were a Beltrami County resident between 80-84 years old.

The new cases came from 44,111 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there 81 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 11
  • Cass – 9
  • Crow Wing – 32
  • Hubbard-3
  • Itasca – 11
  • Koochiching – 10
  • Lake of the Woods- 3
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 20
  • Morrison – 20
  • Polk – 6
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 9
  • Wadena – 3

