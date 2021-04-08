Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 2,535 new COVID-19 cases along with 14 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area. They were a Beltrami County resident between 80-84 years old.

The new cases came from 44,111 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there 81 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 11

Cass – 9

Crow Wing – 32

Hubbard-3

Itasca – 11

Koochiching – 10

Lake of the Woods- 3

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 20

Morrison – 20

Polk – 6

Roseau – 4

Todd – 9

Wadena – 3

