Over 150 Businesses On Display At MMBA Home And Outdoor Show

This weekend is the annual Home and Outdoor Show in Brainerd, with businesses showing off their services to potential customers. It’s a one stop shop with over 150 vendors gathered at the Mid-Minnesota Builders Association’s biggest event of the year.

“If you are doing anything where you’re kind of dreaming, you’re remodeling, you want to build, anything with home improvement- inside or outside,” says Colleen Faacks, the Executive Officer of the MMBA.

It’s a great way for businesses to meet new customers who may not have been looking in their direction.

“It generates a lot of customers such as lake or cabin owners looking to build or get started on that. They are also looking for a lot of the same products we handle, pontoons and such,” says Brian Halverson, the owner of Brainerd Sports and Marine.

“Some of the projects may not be this year, it might be that they’re looking for a remodel or a new home in the future. It’s always good to stay in front of them with our logo and our company name,” says Jeff Hanson, a project manager at Hy-Tec Construction.

“Being that this is right here in Brainerd you get a lot more of the population that will come to this,” says Matt Houde, a salesman at Mattson Lumber Company. “We’re king of off the beaten path a little bit off in Nisswa, it gets them to see our name and talk to us and see what we offer.”

The expo is a great kick starter for the warmer weather that will get people thinking about building and home improvement.

“It’s very important for us to get an early start in the season to get in the swing of things,” says Halverson. “It’s also important for the customer if they want a particular model of pontoon or fishing boat, they can get the colors or any of the specifications they want exactly how they want it in time for the season.

“It’s very beneficial to have this event to kick off spring, even though it sometimes doesn’t feel like spring outside,” says Hanson.

The Home and Outdoor show continues on March 24 and 25, you can find out more information at midmnba.org/home-outdoor-show.