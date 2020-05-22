Outdoor Dining Options Available on June 1st, But Restrictions Still Apply

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As restrictions start to loosen and more businesses across the state are starting to open up, restaurants and bars will now be allowed to add another option for customers to partake in. On June 1st, they will be allowed to offer an outdoor dining option with restrictions in place.

Having outdoor dining options could be beneficial for some restaurants and bars, but that isn’t the case for all. A main concern for business downtown Bemidji is the limited access for outside seating and only having the sidewalk as a potential area.

While this new option will take place on June 1st, most restaurants will still rely heavily on takeout and delivery.

