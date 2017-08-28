DONATE

Otter Tail County Lake Searched For Missing Man

Clayton Castle
Aug. 28 2017
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Otter Tail County are searching a lake for a man who disappeared while driving a Jet Ski.

The sheriff’s department said Monday it’s searching for 39-year-old Peter Akintola Akinboro, of Grand Forks. Officials say he was visiting family on West Battle Lake Saturday and left a cabin on a personal watercraft.

Family members say Akinboro did not know how to swim. KFGO reports the Jet Ski was found in the lake along with a life jacket. A drone is being used in the search for Akinboro.

