Otter Tail County Lake Searched For Missing Man

The sheriff’s department said Monday it’s searching for 39-year-old Peter Akintola Akinboro, of Grand Forks. Officials say he was visiting family on West Battle Lake Saturday and left a cabin on a personal watercraft.
Family members say Akinboro did not know how to swim. KFGO reports the Jet Ski was found in the lake along with a life jacket. A drone is being used in the search for Akinboro.
