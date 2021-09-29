Lakeland PBS

Orton’s Gas Station in Walker Getting Rebuilt and Remodeled

Emma HudziakSep. 28 2021

Since 1987, Orton’s Cenex has sat at the corner of of Minnesota Ave. in the city of Walker. Since then, it has been one of the main gas stations for both residents and visitors coming to town. With this building approaching 34 years, it was time for an upgrade.

As part of the upgrade, there will be a new storage tank project taking place.

Vice President of Orton Oil Frank Orton says that they have sumps that go underneath the dispensers as well as the submersibles on the tanks to help prevent any sort of leaks that could potentially happen. Those leaks will then be captured, rather than going into the ground. This new tank system is expected to last up to 40 years.

But these are not the only upgrades customers can expect. Customers can expect new pumps, bathrooms, a food and beverage area, two-door entry and exit ways, new coffee stations, Chester’s Chicken, and more.

Orton noted that since they’re replacing tanks and lines, there will be no way to avoid bringing gasoline islands down. That being said, they are trying to get the new car wash open as soon as possible once concrete is poured, hopefully within a few weeks.

The gas station is scheduled to potentially open its gas dispensers with both diesel and gas around late October as pay-at-the-pump only until the entire site re-opens around early December.

By — Emma Hudziak

