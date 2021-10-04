Operation Round Up gives more than $52,000 to community programs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation round Up Electric Trust Board has recently approved $52,884 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.

The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 32 grant applications and distributed funds to 28 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the programs’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.7 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.

Recent Recipients include: Longville Lions, Community Garden food-shelf, and City of Deer River walking and bike trail.

Operation Round Up, is a charitable program that is unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” member’s electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.

Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. If anyone is interested in opting into the Operation Round Up program, they can do so by calling the cooperative at (800) 421-9959 or by using an online form at lakecountry-power.coop

The next application deadline is Nov. 15th. applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop

The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River, and Mountain Iron.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today