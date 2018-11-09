Operation Christmas Child Holds National Collection Week Starting Monday

Volunteers with a project known as Operation Christmas Child will be busy next week as they kick off their National Collection Week on Monday.

Operation Christmas Child is an international program, with a hub in Brainerd, that provides shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to children in third-world or war impacted countries around the world.

“Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse and we pack shoeboxes filled with hygiene items, school supplies, and a “wow” gift for children in over a hundred and thirty countries,” said Sarah Schmidt, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator.

Anybody is welcome to donate a shoebox gift and any type of average-size shoebox can be used. The shoeboxes can be dropped off next week during National Collection Week at locations in Brainerd, Bemidji, Pine River, Grand Rapids, and more. Candy, toothpaste, gum, food, or liquids are not allowed in the boxes due to customs regulations.

“Throughout their life, they’re going to remember that moment when they get that one gift and something they’ve prayed for, something they’d wanted, longed for, and they open it up and they see it and they instantly felt love,” added Schmidt. “And that’s the purpose.”

To learn more about Operation Christmas Child or to find a location near you to drop off a shoebox, visit the Samaritan’s Purse website at samaritanspurse.org.