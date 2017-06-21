DONATE

Open House Scheduled In Little Falls For Highway Construction Project

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 21 2017
Although 2019 is less than two years away, plans for the resurfacing and reconstructing of U.S. Highway 27 in Little Falls will be discussed at a public open house.

The proposed project would resurface and reconstruct U.S. Highway 27 from 800 feet west of the 15th Street SW to 9th Street NW in Little Falls. The segment of road to be reconstructed is located from 6th Street NW to 2nd Street SE. The work along that road segment includes improving underground utilities, sidewalks and other infrastructure.

The open house will take place on Thursday, June 29, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Little Falls City Hall, 100 7th Ave. NE. Residents, businesses and motorists are encouraged to attend to learn about the details of the project.

Guests will learn how the project may affect them or their property, view a layout of the project, get details on current construction plans, planned traffic changes and detour routes, speak with project staff and ask questions.

For more project information, visit the projects’ website at www.mndot.gov/d3/littlefalls/.

