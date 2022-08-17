One-Vehicle Crash Southwest of Big Fork Kills Coleraine Man
A one-vehicle crash in the Talmoon area killed one person yesterday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16th, 46-year-old Arthur Rajala of Coleraine, Minnesota was driving southbound on Highway 6 near Talmoon. Rajala then crossed the center line along with the oncoming traffic line, before driving off the oncoming shoulder. He went into the ditch and crashed into a tree.
Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced Rajala dead on the scene. The victim was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. It is unknown if alcohol was involved.
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Deer River ALS and Big Fork Fire/EMS all assisted on the scene.
