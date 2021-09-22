One Person Shot in Bemidji at Pine Ridge Apartments

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

One person has been injured after being shot at a Bemidji apartment complex early this morning.

On Wednesday, September 22 at about 3:22 AM, Bemidji police officers were dispatched to an area on Pine Ridge Apartments on 30th Street NW for a report of gun shots. The callers reported hearing numerous gun shots in the area of the Pine Ridge Apartments parking lot. One of the callers reported he had been shot and was driving himself to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Emergency Room.

Mike Mastin, Chief of Police, said that officers arrived on the scene but did not locate anyone in the area. They observed broken glass in the parking lot, and they recovered numerous handgun shell casings. Bemidji police officers also responded to the hospital where they had located a vehicle that had several bullet holes, broken windows, and a large amount of blood on the driver’s seat.

When officers spoke with the victim, they learned that he had driven his vehicle into the apartment parking lot and noticed three males near a parked vehicle. As he approached them, two of the males knelt down behind the vehicle while the other began shooting through the windshield of his vehicle. The victim stated that he fled the parking lot in his vehicle while the suspect continued to shoot at his vehicle. The victim was not able to provide a description of the suspects at this time.

The Bemidji Police Department are continuing to investigate this case. Witnesses are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department with any information. The suspects in this case should be considered armed and dangerous. The individuals in the area of 30th Street should be cautious and aware of their surroundings. Police are asking people to park your vehicles in well-lit areas, avoid walking alone, and report all suspicious persons and or activity in this area to the Bemidji Police Department.

If you have any information about these crimes you can also report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. at their toll-free number 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting CrimeStoppersMN.org.

