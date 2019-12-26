One Person Injured After Oven Explodes At Tasty Pizza North

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to the Brainerd Dispatch, Pequot Lakes Fire department responded to an oven explosion on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 26 at Tasty Pizza North in Pequot Lakes. Pequot Lakes Police were on the scene after one person was reported to have injuries due to the explosion. This happened while work was being done on the oven at Tasty Pizza North.

Fire Chief Tom Nelson said firefighters responded to check for gas leaks, and the injured victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, because the weather was to severe for air care.

Police officer Ryan Franz said his department would later issue a news release, but there no further comments at this time.

