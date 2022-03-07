Lakeland PBS

One Person Arrested in Motley as Authorities Investigate Death

Lakeland News — Mar. 7 2022

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person while they investigate what they are terming a suspicious death in Motley.

A woman was found dead yesterday inside a home located on the 600 block off of Highway 10. Authorities will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the woman as well as the cause of death. One male subject was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office says as details of the case develop, more information will be released. But authorities believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no known threat to the public.

By — Lakeland News

