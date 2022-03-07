One Person Arrested in Motley as Authorities Investigate Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person while they investigate what they are terming a suspicious death in Motley.

A woman was found dead yesterday inside a home located on the 600 block off of Highway 10. Authorities will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the woman as well as the cause of death. One male subject was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office says as details of the case develop, more information will be released. But authorities believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no known threat to the public.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today