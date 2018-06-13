Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

One Man Rescued, One Missing After Being Thrown From Boat In Hay Lake

Nathan Green
Jun. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an adult male has been rescued from Hay Lake after being thrown from a boat. However, the search continues for a second man.

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, authorities first received word that two parties had been thrown from a boat on Hay Lake around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. First responders and deputies arrived and located an adult male who had been operating the boat. The man was transported to shore and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The search still continues for another adult male who was a passenger in the boat. North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare, along with the DNR and Lakes Area Dive Team, are assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Cass Lake Man’s Death

22-Year-Old Brainerd Man Dies After Truck Crashes Into Gull River

Hit-And-Run Injures Pedestrian In Rural Walker

Victim Of East Gull Lake Car Crash Named

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

Latest Story

VenuWorks To Pay Bemidji Back For Unauthorized Spending

The Sanford Center’s management company VenuWorks will pay back $138,000 to the City of Bemidji to make up for unauthorized spending by the
Posted on Jun. 12 2018

Latest Stories

VenuWorks To Pay Bemidji Back For Unauthorized Spending

Posted on Jun. 12 2018

Grand Rapids Baseball Soaring To State

Posted on Jun. 12 2018

Floating Bog Forces Summer Camp to Close

Posted on Jun. 12 2018

Senator Tina Smith's Staff Visit Bemidji To Discuss Farm Bill

Posted on Jun. 12 2018

Little Falls Man Sent To Hospital After Sending Police On A Chase

Posted on Jun. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.