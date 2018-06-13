One Man Rescued, One Missing After Being Thrown From Boat In Hay Lake

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an adult male has been rescued from Hay Lake after being thrown from a boat. However, the search continues for a second man.

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, authorities first received word that two parties had been thrown from a boat on Hay Lake around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. First responders and deputies arrived and located an adult male who had been operating the boat. The man was transported to shore and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The search still continues for another adult male who was a passenger in the boat. North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare, along with the DNR and Lakes Area Dive Team, are assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office with the case.