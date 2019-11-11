One Man Dead In A Fatal Accident In Morrison County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Little Falls man was killed yesterday at about 5:52 p.m. on Highway 10 and Iris Road just south of Little Falls in Morrison County.

Keith Warren Larson, 59, was hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram that was traveling Southbound on Highway 10. The driver of the dodge was identified as Ryan Mitchell Hilliard, 27 of Minneapolis. Hilliard was driving the Dodge in the left lane of Highway 10 and Iris Road when Larson crossed the road from the west side and was hit by the truck.

Another person was in the car during the time of the accident but both Hilliard and the passenger were not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls police and fire departments and Mayo Ambulance were all present as the scene as well.

