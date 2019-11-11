Lakeland PBS

One Man Dead In A Fatal Accident In Morrison County

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 11 2019

A Little Falls man was killed yesterday at about 5:52 p.m. on Highway 10 and Iris Road just south of Little Falls in Morrison County.

Keith Warren Larson, 59, was hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram that was traveling Southbound on Highway 10. The driver of the dodge was identified as Ryan Mitchell Hilliard, 27 of Minneapolis. Hilliard was driving the Dodge in the left lane of Highway 10 and Iris Road when Larson crossed the road from the west side and was hit by the truck.

Another person was in the car during the time of the accident but both Hilliard and the passenger were not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls police and fire departments and Mayo Ambulance were all present as the scene as well.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Multiple Auto Part Theft Reports At Businesses Located South Of Little Falls

After Three Years, Little Falls Family Of Slain Man Asks For Answers

Maplewood Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Cass County

Final Update On Ryan Petro Search

Latest Stories

Voting Now Open For Brainerd Destination Downtown Business Challenge

Posted on Nov. 11 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Gets Big Win Over Lake Superior State

Posted on Nov. 9 2019

Fosston Volleyball Falls To Minneota in State Semifinals

Posted on Nov. 9 2019

Win-E-Mac Football Off To State Semis with Victory Over Warren-A-O

Posted on Nov. 9 2019

Bemidji Girls Hockey Starts Season with Win Over East Grand Forks

Posted on Nov. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.