One Man Dead After YouTube Attempt Takes A Deadly Turn

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 28 2017
HALSTAD, Minn. (AP) — A woman from western Minnesota is in jail after authorities say she recklessly fired a gun in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend.

Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton says the 20-year-old Halstad woman apparently shot her 22-year-old boyfriend outside of their home Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Reports say the couple was trying to make a YouTube video and have it go viral.

Thornton says a final decision on charges will be determined by the county attorney once the investigation is completed.

The man’s name has not been released. KFGO-AM reports the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined the investigation.

