One Juvenile Dead, Four Injured in Rollover Crash Near Naytahwaush

One juvenile is dead and four other underage individuals are seriously injured following a rollover crash near Naytahwaush in Mahnomen County.

On Monday, August 30 at around 8:30 PM, a vehicle was traveling on County Road 4 northeast of Naytahwaush and was turning southbound when it left the road and rolled in the ditch.

Of the five juveniles in the vehicle, one was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the occupants were airlifted from the scene, and the other two occupants were brought by ambulance to the Mahnomen Health Center before being airlifted to trauma centers. The four survivors were severely injured, and one of them had life-threatening head injuries.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office; White Earth Police Department; Mahnomen, Waubun, and Twin Lakes Fire Departments; Mahnomen and White Earth Ambulance Services; and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene.

