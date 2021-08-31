Lakeland PBS

One Juvenile Dead, Four Injured in Rollover Crash Near Naytahwaush

Lakeland News — Aug. 31 2021

One juvenile is dead and four other underage individuals are seriously injured following a rollover crash near Naytahwaush in Mahnomen County.

On Monday, August 30 at around 8:30 PM, a vehicle was traveling on County Road 4 northeast of Naytahwaush and was turning southbound when it left the road and rolled in the ditch.

Of the five juveniles in the vehicle, one was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the occupants were airlifted from the scene, and the other two occupants were brought by ambulance to the Mahnomen Health Center before being airlifted to trauma centers. The four survivors were severely injured, and one of them had life-threatening head injuries.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office; White Earth Police Department; Mahnomen, Waubun, and Twin Lakes Fire Departments; Mahnomen and White Earth Ambulance Services; and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Beltrami Co. Squad Car Collides with Pickup Truck in Bemidji

Randall Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

UPDATE: Bicyclist Lying on Road Struck, Killed by Vehicle Near Little Falls

Tallest Man in Both Minnesota and United States Dies at 38

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.