One Dead In Weekend ATV Accident In Morrison County

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 8 2018
One person died in an ATV accident in Pierz Township in Morrison County on Saturday, October 6.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Karla Scheel of Rice died after being ejected and trapped underneath the ATV.

At approximately 8:17 p.m. the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV accident on the Soo-Line Trail near 280th Avenue, east of Genola.

A side-by-side ATV driven by 45-year-old Eric Scholl of Royalton was traveling west on the Soo-Line Trail when it rolled after crossing the intersection of 280th Avenue. Scheel, the passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody and is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending charges for criminal vehicular operation. The crash is under investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

