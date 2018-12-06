One Dead After One-Vehicle Crash In Wadena County
One person died after a one-vehicle crash in Wadena County Thursday morning.
At approximately 7:37 a.m. the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of County Road 26 and 182nd Street in Bullard Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the adult male driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.
