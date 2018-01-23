DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Olmstead Plan Listening Session Comes To Brainerd

Clayton Castle
Jan. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

The Olmstead Plan took center stage on Monday night at Essentia Health in Brainerd during a listening session about possible amendments to the act that helps meet the needs of those living with disabilities.

People living with disabilities and people who work with people with disabilities all came out to provide input on how the Olmstead Plan can better serve those with disabilities.

Concerns were put into categories and will be taken back to the state-level sub-cabinet that will be charged with making the amendments.

The Olmstead Plan was the result of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1999 that ruled it was unlawful to segregate people with disabilities from the greater community.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Arc United Holds Town Forum in Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

2018 Bridal Expo Helps More Than 100 Couples Plan Their Big Day

You may have noticed a lot more engagement announcements on your social media feeds this month. That’s because the end of holiday season is
Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Latest Stories

2018 Bridal Expo Helps More Than 100 Couples Plan Their Big Day

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Paul Hofmann Named CLC Outstanding Educator

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Paul Bunyan State Trail Bridge To Temporarily Close

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Crow Wing County Continues Discussion of Mental Health Costs

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Two Injured In Cass County Crash

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.