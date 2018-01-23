Olmstead Plan Listening Session Comes To Brainerd
The Olmstead Plan took center stage on Monday night at Essentia Health in Brainerd during a listening session about possible amendments to the act that helps meet the needs of those living with disabilities.
People living with disabilities and people who work with people with disabilities all came out to provide input on how the Olmstead Plan can better serve those with disabilities.
Concerns were put into categories and will be taken back to the state-level sub-cabinet that will be charged with making the amendments.
The Olmstead Plan was the result of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1999 that ruled it was unlawful to segregate people with disabilities from the greater community.
