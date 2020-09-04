Lakeland PBS

“Old Bemidji High School Remembered” Project Breaks Ground

Betsy Melin — Sep. 4 2020

A memorial project celebrating the old Bemidji High School took a big step forward this week. The Old Bemidji High School Remembered committee has made it their goal to honor the history of the city by erecting an archway from the old high school on the campus of the new high school to honor their memories and education.

This week, the committee was finally able to move the arch pieces to the high school campus and begin construction on the project. The high school was not the first location planned for the archway, but was actually their fourth or fifth location change so far.

The group is still looking for funding to be able to move forward with finishing the project. They don’t know just when they expect it to be done, but hope it will serve as a symbol of community once completed.

To find out more about the project and donate, you can go to the Old Bemidji High School Remembered Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

