Lakeland PBS
Ohio Man Takes Top Prize At Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Clayton Castle
Jan. 29 2018
Stephan Lyogky from Hartsville, Ohio took home the top prize at the 28th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Saturday afternoon at Gull Lake.

Lyogky caught a 3.10-pound northern pike to win a brand-new pickup truck. His father, Ivan Lyogky, placed third in the competition as well with a 2.89-pound northern pike.

“Shocked,” Stephen Lyogky said when asked what his winning reaction was. “Speechless to to say the least. Just a loss for words. Shocked in general.”

Lakeland News will have more on the 28th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Tuesday’s Northwoods Adventure segment.

