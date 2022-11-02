Lakeland PBS

Obama Endorses Walz for MN Governor Ahead of Election

Lakeland News — Nov. 2 2022

Former President Barack Obama announced his endorsement of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz today.

Obama recorded a radio ad supporting the Walz-Flanagan ticket. In it, Obama said “our rights and our future are on the ballot this year,” which is why he is supporting Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for re-election.

“President Obama led our nation with honor and integrity while standing up for middle-class families,” said Walz in a statement. “In times of crisis and times of stability, the values President Obama lived by and the example he set made this country better. I am proud to have his endorsement.”

Last week, former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Walz’s opponent, Republican candidate Scott Jensen.

