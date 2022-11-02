Obama Endorses Walz for MN Governor Ahead of Election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former President Barack Obama announced his endorsement of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz today.

Obama recorded a radio ad supporting the Walz-Flanagan ticket. In it, Obama said “our rights and our future are on the ballot this year,” which is why he is supporting Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for re-election.

“President Obama led our nation with honor and integrity while standing up for middle-class families,” said Walz in a statement. “In times of crisis and times of stability, the values President Obama lived by and the example he set made this country better. I am proud to have his endorsement.”

Last week, former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Walz’s opponent, Republican candidate Scott Jensen.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today