NW Minnesota Man Charged with Murder in Stabbing Death of Wife

Lakeland News — Aug. 3 2021

Criminal charges against a northwestern Minnesota man allege he fatally stabbed his wife following numerous fights during a deteriorating relationship.

Eric Reinbold, wanted on two counts of second-degree murder, remains on the run. The 44-year-old Oklee man is accused of stabbing his wife, Lissette Reinbold, multiple times in the neck, torso, and upper extremities.

She was found by her children lying in the driveway of her home on July 9. A medical examiner’s report says she died from a loss of blood.

