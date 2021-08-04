NW Minnesota Man Charged with Murder in Stabbing Death of Wife

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Criminal charges against a northwestern Minnesota man allege he fatally stabbed his wife following numerous fights during a deteriorating relationship.

Eric Reinbold, wanted on two counts of second-degree murder, remains on the run. The 44-year-old Oklee man is accused of stabbing his wife, Lissette Reinbold, multiple times in the neck, torso, and upper extremities.

She was found by her children lying in the driveway of her home on July 9. A medical examiner’s report says she died from a loss of blood.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today