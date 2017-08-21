NTSB: Worker urged evacuation before Minnesota school blast

The NTSB says natural gas was released as workers were moving gas meters from the basement to outside the building. The NTSB has said that moving gas meters is a “hazardous operation.”
Minnehaha Academy is a private Christian school serving students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. The blast affected the campus that houses the high school. Classes there will start two weeks late, on Sept. 5.
