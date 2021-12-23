NTC’s Online Nursing Programs Top Ranked for Affordability in 2021

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two nursing degree options have been ranked among the best in the nation at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji. EduMed has ranked them 5th for being one of the most affordable online nursing programs for 2021.

The group recognized NTC’s 64-credit one-year LPN Step-In program, which trains licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses, as well as the college’s generic Associate of Science in nursing degree, offered as a two-year program for students with no previous nursing experience and which prepares graduates for their RN license.

Both programs are offered in a hybrid/online format and include standard lecture courses, on-campus labs, and in-person clinical rotation experiences.

The college’s 5th-place ranking was based on a mix of affordability, support services, and online program availability.

