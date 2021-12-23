Lakeland PBS

NTC’s Online Nursing Programs Top Ranked for Affordability in 2021

Lakeland News — Dec. 22 2021

Two nursing degree options have been ranked among the best in the nation at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji. EduMed has ranked them 5th for being one of the most affordable online nursing programs for 2021.

The group recognized NTC’s 64-credit one-year LPN Step-In program, which trains licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses, as well as the college’s generic Associate of Science in nursing degree, offered as a two-year program for students with no previous nursing experience and which prepares graduates for their RN license.

Both programs are offered in a hybrid/online format and include standard lecture courses, on-campus labs, and in-person clinical rotation experiences.

The college’s 5th-place ranking was based on a mix of affordability, support services, and online program availability.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Family and Friends of Nevaeh Kingbird, Police Conduct Searches to Find Her

Bemidji City Council Ward 5 Special Primary Election Set for Feb. 8

BSU, NTC Extending Mask Mandate to January 31

Harbor Freight Tools in Bemidji Open for Business

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.