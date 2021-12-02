NTC in Bemidji Hosts “Tubs of Love” Event to Help Local Families and Children
Today, both students and guests were welcomed at the Student Success Center at Northwest Technical College to make fleece tie blankets for their “Tubs of Love” event, in order to help families and children in need this holiday season.
Every year, early childhood instructor Heather Sutherland organizes the event through the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. This year, she was given information on three families that are in need of many things for the holidays. Today, many students and guests came out to help fulfill that need by making tie blankets.
Since last year, when NTC started partnering with the Boys & Girls Club for Tubs of Love, they have been blessing many families and children within the Bemidji area with Christmas gifts and things that they need.
Since they had such a great response from their faculty and staff at last year’s event, they decided to do it again this year and do it even bigger.
Northwest Technical College hopes to make this an annual event for both families and children in need.
