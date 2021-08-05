NTC Hosts Open House Featuring VR Career Simulators

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Prospective students who wanted to learn more about the trade programs at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji had a chance to do so today at an open house event.

In partnership with Big Ideas, students were able to participate in a free mobile learning lab that featured virtual simulators, giving them a glimpse of the 23 trade careers.

The event was also in collaboration with Bemidji BI-CAP’s YouthBuild program, which provides those ages 16 to 24 who left the traditional school system a chance to learn other beneficial life skills.

The first day of classes at NTC is August 23, and the college is still accepting applications for trade courses.

