Norway Beach Campground In Cass Lake Receives Upgrade

Camp areas at the Norway Beach Recreation Area received new upgrades with the installation of four vault toilets.

The toilets were installed on May 16 and was the second phase of a project to replace the aging facilities in the Chippewa National Forest’s largest and most popular campground.

The project included demolishing four existing vault toilets in the Norway Beach Campground and replacing them with new CXT Tioga vault toilets. The construction of the new toilets is an upgrade to the 30-year-old vault facilities that were previously at the Chippewa, Cass Lake, Norway Beach and Wanaki Loops.

“These greatly updated facilities are more modern and add greater user comfort,” said Hodgson. “The new building design is better at managing the odors associated with vault toilets. The way they designed the venting, the odor control is improved.”

Each building cost about $30,000, the install contract was $9,900, which includes the trail work leading to each. Recreation enhancement dollars from campground receipts funded the project.