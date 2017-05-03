DONATE

Plemel Elected To Bemidji City Council

Northwoods Adventure: TrekNorth Launches Mountain Bike Team

Josh Peterson
May. 2 2017
There is a draw to being outside in the elements, and for teenagers add a sense of competition to the mix: you have one of Minnesota’s fastest growing competitive high school sports. The Minnesota High School Cycling League has been inspiring kids to try the sport and it’s catching on. Recently TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School launched their mountain bike team, holding an assembly to inform the students about the sport, the benefits of mountain biking, and what the upcoming season will entail.

For some students it didn’t take much to get them interested and wanting to join the team.

Even though the mountain bike competition season won’t be until fall, some students are excited and ready to get started.

Beginning later this August the trail system at Beltrami County’s Movil Maze will be filled with TrekNorth students preparing for their first ever mountain bike competition.

Students taking part in the program will not only get the physical fitness benefits of the sport, but a strong education as well.

TrekNorth’s team will be the furthest north mountain bike team in the county, meaning there will be lots of traveling for competitions. But for the student athletes it’s one of the reasons they wanted to join the team, a chance to get out and meet new people.

With plenty of time to prepare, TrekNorth is looking forward to a successful first year.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

