Northwoods Adventure: Tour of Homes Returns For Third Year

In a town that boasts being the Christmas City of the north, this First City of Lights has expanded beyond its illuminated footprint in downtown Bemidji. Through the Bemidji Jaycees Tour of Homes, anyone can grab a map and see just why Bemidji is called the First City of Lights.

The tour has evolved over the past three years and has made advances in technology so that everyone can enjoy the tour.

For those of you who wish to take the tour, there are two ways to go about it. You can go the old-fashioned route by picking up a paper copy of the Tour of Homes map or simply use your maps app on your smartphone.

The tour also has an official radio home on KZY FM 95.5 to accompany you as you take in the sights and sounds of Christmas. But with all these features, new homes keep popping up on the tour year after year.

For this freshman tour member, the Jewett family says it was all about spreading the Christmas spirit.

For this home, this year’s display was a family affair where everyone pitches in to help with the display and enjoy every aspect of the holiday.

Now that the tour has evolved into a contest, voting for the best home is now live on the Bemidji Jaycees website.