Northwoods Adventure: Three Men Combine Ice Rinks to Build Path in Warroad

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just seven-and-a-half miles from the Canadian border, the town of Warroad, or “Hockeytown USA,” dealt with closures of mainstay businesses like the rest of the United States.

Three men, Craig Kennedy and brothers Travis and Jared Olafson, combined their homemade skate rinks with the Warroad River to create a two-and-a-half mile long skating rink called the “Riverbend Skate Path.” With donations from the community and the positive feedback, the three say they will do it again next year, but they have bigger goals they want to accomplish.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today