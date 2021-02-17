Northwoods Adventure: Three Men Combine Ice Rinks to Build Path in Warroad
Just seven-and-a-half miles from the Canadian border, the town of Warroad, or “Hockeytown USA,” dealt with closures of mainstay businesses like the rest of the United States.
Three men, Craig Kennedy and brothers Travis and Jared Olafson, combined their homemade skate rinks with the Warroad River to create a two-and-a-half mile long skating rink called the “Riverbend Skate Path.” With donations from the community and the positive feedback, the three say they will do it again next year, but they have bigger goals they want to accomplish.
