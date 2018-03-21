DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: Shamrock Shuffle Draws Large Crowd

Josh Peterson
Mar. 20 2018
With St. Patrick’s Day landing on a Saturday this year, over two hundred festively dressed participants geared up for the annual Shamrock Shuffle hosted by the City of Bemidji’s Parks and Recreation Department. With ideal weather combined with the actual holiday, this year’s shuffle was one of the biggest.

The event draws in many participants to the region, and it’s a chance for the City of Bemidji to show off some its amenities along the city’s trail system.

With the sound of a horn, the rumble of 200-plus pairs of tennis shoes could be heard hitting the pavement. For some, the shuffle is a family affair.

While the shuffle attracts many returning participants, the holiday run welcomes many first-time runners as well. Some just needed a special incentive to go out for their first run.

With a run inspired by a festive holiday, many of those running dressed the part. From green shoes with stripped socks, to tutus and green hair, what brings many back for the event is the camaraderie, and for some, discussion has already started for next years outfits.

With a healthy and fun way to kick of spring, organizers only expect to see the shuffle continue to grow.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

