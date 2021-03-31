Northwoods Adventure: Sertoma Lift-A-Thon Tradition Continues

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event is canceled.”

It’s no secret the pandemic has taken its toll on regularly scheduled events in the past year, but the Sertoma Sunrise Lift-A-Thon is a yearly tradition that carries too much weight to be canceled. Chris Burns has more in this week’s Northwoods Adventure.

