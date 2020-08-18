Northwoods Adventure: Ruttger’s 35th Annual Oktoberfest Canceled Due to COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge officials announced today that its 35th annual Oktoberfest is canceled.

Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge is a family owned resort in Deerwood, MN. The event was scheduled for October 16-18, but with gatherings being limited to a certain amount of people, resort officials decided to cancel the event all together.

“With gatherings limited to a maximum of 250 people, we could find no way to provide an experience that would live up to the tradition of Ruttger’s Oktoberfest,” said Chris Ruttger, President of Ruttger’s. “It’s a sad day, but we are confident that Oktoberfest will be bigger and better than ever when it returns in 2021.”

Although Oktoberfest is canceled, the resort will be open that same weekend and will host a Fall Family Fun Fest, which will include hayrides, a farmers market, bonfires, live music, games, and more.

