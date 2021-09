Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This weekend was the first time that the Professional Musky Tournament Trail qualifier came to the Bemidji area. Held at Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge, organizers chose to come to Bemidji after hearing about the fishing conditions in the area.

Nicholas Amberg took home the trophy with the biggest fish measuring 49.75″ long.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today